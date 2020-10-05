Welcome to Africanews

Mali: Army plays key role in new government

Former Defense Minister and retired Col. Maj. Bah N'Daw, right, and Col. Assimi Goita, left, head of the junta.   -  
By Tancrede Chambraud

with AFP

Mali

Mali's Transitional President Bah Ndaw has appointed on Monday the new government.

In a special address on the national television, the Presidency's secretary general Sékou Traoré has detailled the composition of the government, where Army members have obtained key ministries

Colonel Sadio Camara, one of the leaders of the Junta and the former camp director of the Kati military base from which the August coup started becomes Defense Minister.

Former Attorney General Mohamed Sidda Dicko is introduced as the New Justice Minister.

The Junta's spokesperson colonel-major Ismaël Wagué, which had stated on National TV that the army overthrew the president joins too the government as National Reconciliation Minister.

Several senior officers that overthrew president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita on august 18 th/ had promised to give back power after an 18 months transitional period.

But with retired army colonel Bah Ndaw appointed at the head of state and the vice president of the transitional government being none other that the Junta's leader Assimi Goïta, it seems the Army isn't ready to let go of power in Mali just yet.

