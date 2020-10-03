Video: Lakers take charge of NBA Finals with big win over Miami

USA
Los Angeles Lakers overwhelmed Miami Heat to win 124-114 in Game 2 on Friday night as they edged closer to a 17th NBA title.
Los Angeles Lakers overwhelmed Miami Heat to win 124-114 in Game 2 on Friday night as they edged closer to a 17th NBA title.
01:34
LeBron James unhappy with Breonna Taylor ruling
01:00
NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo wins MVP for second consecutive year
Go to video
World mourns NBA star Kobe Bryant, daughter following chopper crash
01:43
NBA opens new facility in Rwanda
Go to video
Senegal's Tacko Fall set to be NBA's tallest player
10:32
NBA jnr league basketball takes off in Morocco