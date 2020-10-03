Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Video: Lakers take charge of NBA Finals with big win over Miami

  -  
Copyright © africanews
Mark J. Terrill/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

USA

Los Angeles Lakers overwhelmed Miami Heat to win 124-114 in Game 2 on Friday night as they edged closer to a 17th NBA title.

Watch here:

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..