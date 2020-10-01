Women powering the digital revolution in Africa {Business Africa}

On this edition of Business Africa, we meet the women bossing Twitter timeliness across the continent. Also on this show, two sides of the Covid-19 coin; a contact tracing app in Ethiopia and the pandemic's impact on used vehicle sales in Togo.

- 200 Most Influential African Women on Twitter -

Most influential African women on Twitter have been named, partly as a demonstration of the critical role women are playing in powering the continent's digital revolution.

Hafsat Abiola, President of WIA Initiative shed some lights on role are these women playing in powering the digital revolution in Africa.

- COVID-19 Hits Sales of Second Hand Vehicles -

In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, sales of second-hand vehicles in Togo stalled and the livelihoods of over 5,000 people employed in the sector are at stake. What do stakeholders propose as solutions to this economic downturn?

- COVID Contact Tracing App -

A team of researchers in Ethiopia has designed an app that can be used in contact tracing for COVID -19. According to the developers, DEBO app, phones of users within 2 metres of each would use Bluetooth to exchange critical data including name, sex, location and who one has been in contact with. This information can then be shared by users with health authorities in cases like confirmation of a positive case.