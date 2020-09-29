Cameroon: Opposition Denounces “De facto House Arrest” House Arrest

Cameroon
The leader of the Movement for the Rebirth of Cameroon (MRC) party, Maurice Kamto, is demanding an explanation from the Cameroonian government — in an interview Monday, for what he perceives to be a de facto house arrest in light of deployed law enforcement patrolling his residence day and night following demonstrations by his party last Tuesday against the regime of Paul Biya.
Kamto claims ignorance of his supposed charges as he has only been allowed to meet with some of his lawyers. Although, a spokesperson for the Cameroonian government issued a statement Friday vowing to hold the organisers of last week’s rally accountable for their actions before the courts — with the MRC “being subject to special attention.”
