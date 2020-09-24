Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Guinea electoral register 'of sufficient quality' for October elections: ECOWAS

Ecowas certified Guinea electoral register as ‘of sufficient quality' for October elections   -  
Copyright © africanews
AFP
By Rédaction Africanews

Guinea

After the distribution of voting cards which began last Saturday, Ecowas certified Guinea electoral register as ‘of sufficient quality' for October elections.

In total over five million voting cards should be handed out by the electoral commission CENI.

The Guinean political scene was shaken up in late August when the current president Alpha Condé said he would officially run for a third term. will be one of the most-watched elections in Western Africa. ECOWAS experts were mandated to check elections can take place next month

General Francis Béhanzin, ECOWAS Commissioner for Peace and Security said:

"The electoral register of Guinea, which is free of all the anomalies encountered with regard to the electoral code, is of sufficient quality for the next elections."

12 candidates will be running for president, amongst which current head of state Alpha Condé. Many hope the election will go down smoothly and without any violent outbursts.

In a speech broadcast Tuesday evening, Conde warned that "this election is not just an election, it's as if we were at war".

Video editor • Pierre Michaud

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..