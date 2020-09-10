Record floods inundate Sudanese capital

Rising floodwaters and heavy rainfall have killed around 100 people southern Khartoum's Alshiqlab neighbourhood.

The residents are struggling to cope with the damage caused by record floods, that inundated over 100,000 houses since late July.

Residents of the neighbourhood are setting up barricades and installing sandbags to protect themselves from the water, which has reduced some homes to a pile of wreckage.

Some families are forced to live in the open after their homes were destroyed.

A resident of Alshiqlab said the water was not the only problem.

"A huge number of crocodiles have come," he said.

Flooding caused by seasonal heavy rainfall, mostly in neighboring Ethiopia, led the Nile River to rise about 17.5 meters late in August, the highest level it has reached in about a century according to the Sudanese Irrigation Ministry.

The capital of Khartoum was hit hard in the past two weeks.

On Friday, Sudanese authorities declared their country a natural disaster area and imposed a three-month state of emergency across the country.

The U.N. humanitarian agency has warned that the situation is expected to get worse over the coming weeks, as above-average rains are forecast until the end of September.