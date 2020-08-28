Welcome to Africanews

Tribal clashes in east Sudan kill 3

By Africanews

Sudan

At least three people were killed and 11 others wounded in clashes between rival ethnic groups in Sudan on Thursday.

The fighting between the Beni Amer tribe and the Beja tribe, following the nomination of Salah Ammar, of the Beni Amer, as the new governor of the eastern Kassala state.

Thousands of people converged on Kassala, some with sticks and swords, to protest against the nomination.

Seven people who were involved in the violence were arrested.

The government has sent security reinforcements and a state of emergency has been imposed in Kassala.

In July, the Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok announced that he would replace all the military governors in the country's 18 states with civilian ones, but the move has stoked tribal rivalries.

