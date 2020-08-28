Junta NCSP Releases Former PM Boubou Cissé

Out of Detention

The former Malian Prime Minister, Boubou Cissé, and President of the National Assembly, Moussa Timbine have been freed by the junta known as the National Committee for the Salvation of the People.

ECOWAS and the UN both called for the release of Keita and his camp

This follows the earlier release of the now ex-president Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta on Thursday — barely ten days after the same military force ousted him from power and consequently placed him, along with some of his camp, in detention at a military base in Kati.

The liberation of these government officials honours the commitment the NCSP made with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) — who, along with the United Nations, demanded their immediate release after the news of the military coup in Mali broke out

Keita, currently at his private residence in Sebenikoro, Bamako — which is under surveillance by armed and masked soldiers of the Malian police forces who stand guard at the entrance to his home, is yet to release a post-liberty statement.

However, rumours of his request for medical care overseas have been circulating.

Background

The resignation of IBK, as he is commonly referred, came after 3-month long protests by the M5 opposition movement based on frustrations with a failing economy, corrupt government and years-long Islamist insurgency plaguing the nation.

The NCSP has stated their intention of setting up a council to oversee the general elections as soon as possible in order to appoint a transitional president — whether that be civil or military and stabilise the political situation within the country.