Following the announcement on Friday of a ceasefire across Libya, the spokesperson of the High State Council, Mohamed Bnias made it clear that there are 7 points to be respected for ensure progress in Libya aftermath.

The most important point was the rejection of any dialogue with military commander Khalifa Hifter, and said the council will hold to account anyone responsible for shutting down the gateway to the country's major oil export terminals.

According to Mohamed Bnias, Spokesman of the Libyan High State Council:

"The necessity of serious work to end the state of rebellion in the country with an immediate ceasefire, and to enable the Government of National Accord to extend its control over all of Libyan soil. Second, the complete rejection of any form of dialogue with the terrorist war criminal Hifter."

While speaking in Tripoli, he proclaimed a "transparent and clear mechanism for the work of the National Oil Corporation" would be set up "to improve performance, raise production.and stressed that revenues transparently and fairly."

Oil Chaos and Consequences

The gateway to oil terminals had been controlled by forces loyal to Hifter since January.

Bnias added that preparations would be made for elections to be held that are "acceptable to all Libyans."

Friday's ceasefire marks a breakthrough following international pressure amid rising fear of a new escalation in the chaotic proxy war as rival sides mobilize for a battle over the coastal city of Sirte.

Libya was plunged into chaos when a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed.

The country has since split between rival east- and west-based administrations, each backed by armed groups and foreign governments.

Hifter, who is allied to the parliament in eastern Libya, is supported by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Russia.

His force have been fighting the UN-backed Government of National Accord, which has its headquarters in Tripoli.

The chaos has worsened in recent months as foreign backers increasingly intervene, despite pledges to the contrary at a high-profile peace summit in Berlin earlier this year.

Thousands of mercenaries including Russian, Syrians and Sudanese are fighting on both sides of the conflict.

*****AP*****