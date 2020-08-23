Welcome to Africanews

Lisbon prepares for Champions final

  -  
By Afolake Oyinloye

with AFP

Champions League

It's the first ever Champions League final for PSG against Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

The team trained ahead of the match at the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on Sunday.

The trophy was won five times by Bayern Munich. This will be their first final for the Ligue 1 team.

It would be the ninth encounter between the two teams in the Champions League - all of the previous eight were in the group stages with PSG heading their head - to - head with five wins for Bayern's three.

PSG striker Kylian Mbappe said;

"That is exactly the reason I joined the club. I always said I wanted to write the history of French football. I have another opportunity to do that . Since I joined in 2017 we have experienced a number of disappointments, now we're in the final and that showed I didn't give up and nor did we give up as a team."

Bayern Munich also trained ahead of the Champions League final against PSG at the same stadium as PSG.The Bundesliga champions are looking to win their sixth Champions League title - their first one since they beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 in 2013.They face PSG who have never won the competition and are playing their first final.

