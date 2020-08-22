Mali opposition, rally to celebrate Keita's removal

Opposition supporters in Mali crowded the central square of Bamako to celebrate President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita's military coup.

The rally comes three days after mutinying troops compelled the president to announce his resignation. A military government is deignated to rule until a "transitional president" takes over.

IBK as he is popularly known, announced he had been given no other choice and wanted to avert bloodshed.

Keita's failure to stem terrorism in the country, revive the economy is said to have angered a faction named the June 5 Movement. The loose coalition reported orchestrated the coup after months of protests.

The United States on Friday said it had suspended cooperation with Mali's military in response to what the Pentagon referred to as an act of mutiny.

The AU has suspended Mali’s membership, and ECOWAS sent an envoy led by former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan.