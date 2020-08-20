Students in Nigeria demand reopening of schools

Students in Nigeria on Wednesday took to the streets of Abuja, the capital to demand the reopening of their schools, since closed as parts of efforts to contain the further spread of coronavirus.

"We demand the reopening of our schools, because the schools educational sector is the number one sector of any progressive nation, one of the protesters said.

We are told that there is a pandemic and they are not making any move because you are, you should know that the only way you can find a cure is through research, and researches are in institutions." the aggrieved student stressed.

Nigeria in March closed schools and other places of large gatherings when it enforced lockdowns of major cities so as to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. This week the government announced it would reopen borders for international flights on August 29.

"International flights will be open next week, so why can’t you just open school? You cannot school but you can open international market, you cannot open school but you open religious places of worship, you cannot open school but you open market places for people to buy things, a protestor said.

Are they checking people that are entering the market places? Are they going with their face masks? Students can take care of themselves in school, she lamented.

Nigeria as of August 20 has over 50,000 covid cases and 895 deaths.