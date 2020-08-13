Thousands evicted from settlements in South Africa

Nearly 2,000 people have been evicted from a housing development in Johannesburg.

According to local media, the occupants of the housing development were evicted by the so called Red Ants on Wednesday

The Red Ants are a private security company in South Africa specialising in clearing "illegal invaders" from properties. They had not carried out such evictions for almost four months after the government prohibited evictions during the COVID-19 lockdown if no alternative housing is provided.

With lockdown not yet lifted in the country with the most covid-19 cases in Africa, it's unclear for many why this eviction took place.

According to the government, about 1.2 million people in the Gauteng province, consisting of Pretoria and Johannesburg are in need adequate housing.