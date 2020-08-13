South African football fans cheer on from home

Football matches have resumed behind closed doors in South Africa after a 152-day stoppage due to the coronavirus pandemic. Football lovers like Brian Khuzwayo in his Midrand lounge, Gauteng, now follow the games from the comfort of their homes.

"It kind of took away the look and feel of the League. Because, you know, you have to be there to feel the atmosphere, to feel, the vibe, Brian says.

All league matches take place in neutral venues in Johannesburg and Pretoria without the presence of supporters.

For Benedict "Tso" Vilakazi, a retired football player and coach, this is the time "where you really see the great coaches, not the good coaches. The great coaches because there are no fans. So you have to motivate the team", he explains.

Known for their fervour and originality, South African fans will be cheering their teams on at home this year.

The championship final is scheduled for 5 September.