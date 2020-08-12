Large crack shows in hull of Mauritius oil-leak ship

While efforts continue in Mauritius to try to contain oil spill Mauritian authorities have warned the boat could split in two at any moment, with cracks in the hull growing larger by day. A team of United Nations experts arrived on the island nation of Mauritius on Tuesday (11. August 2020) to aid efforts to prevent an oil spill from further damaging its pristine environment. Salvage crews were in a race against the clock as they pumped fuel from the stricken Japanese-owned bulk carrier MV Wakashio, which ran aground on a coral reef last month and began leaking oil five days ago. The inter-agency United Nations team will "support efforts to mitigate impact of (the) oil spill on natural resources and on (the) population", read a statement from the UN office in Mauritius. The bulker struck a reef at Pointe d'Esny, an ecological jewel fringed by idyllic beaches, colourful reefs, sanctuaries for rare and endemic wildlife, and protected wetlands. Thousands of volunteers, many smeared head-to-toe in black sludge, have turned out along the coast since Friday, stringing together miles of improvised floating barriers made of straw in a desperate attempt to hold back the sludge