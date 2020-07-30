Ivory Coast: Ouattara names new Prime minister but declines to confirm election bid

Ivory Coast president Alassane Ouattara, who is yet to confirm whether he'll be seeking a third mandate, has named a new Prime minister.

Hamed Bakayoko, 55, has been chosen as replacement of Amadou Gon Coulibaly, who died suddenly in July.

Coulibaly had been Ouattara's choice to run as his successor in the race, but his untimely death plunged the party into uncertainty.

As he was nominated candidate by his party on Wednesday, Ouattara asked for a time of mourning before confirming his bid.

"So I would like to assure you that I am with you," the president said.

"I am with you because we must ensure that Ivory Coast continues in the path of peace."

"I will come back to you very soon and I'll also address the nation. I will address you and all of our citizens to say what is at stake for our country."

The country's opposition is strongly opposed to Ouattara running for a third term.

Political opponents, such as former president Henri Konan Bédié, have already said that should Ouattara running for a third term would be illegal.

The parties have until the 1st of September to declare their candidates for the election, scheduled for the end of October.