Mali opposition protest after inconclusive ECOWAS mediation

Opponents of Mali’s President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita erected barricades in the capital Bamako on Monday, after international mediators failed to resolve a protracted political crisis that has shaken the West African country.

The 15-nation Economic Community of West African States completed a mediation mission last Sunday with a list of reform proposals. But the opposition spurned the proposals as they did not address its main demand – that President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita resigns.

The president and the opposition June 5 Movement have for weeks been locked in a political standoff, which spiralled into violent clashes earlier this month, leaving 11 dead.

But the uncertain conclusion of the mediation has left the path to exiting Mali’s impasse uncertain.

On Monday, many Malians were waiting for a reaction from the president and opposition leaders, who have not yet spoken on the issue.