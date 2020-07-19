Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Niger to reopen airspace from August 1; virus test key travel document

By Africanews

Niger

The Republic of Niger on Friday announced plans to reopen its air borders beginning 1 August. The country became the latest in an increasing list of countries readying to restart air travel.

The country closed its borders since March in a bid to combat the spread of the new coronavirus. Passengers arriving in Niger are expected to present a “negative” test report to Covid-19 “dating less than 72 hours”.

They will also be subjected to a “rapid test” and then expected to undergo “self-isolation,” according to the presidency. Passenger without a test report, will be charged a fee for a test.

Travelers departing from Niger must also present a “negative” COVID-19 test report. The country which has for several years faced violence from insurgents group, has recorded over 1000 cases and 69 deaths.

  • Confirmed cases = 1,104
  • Active cases = 21
  • Recoveries = 1,014
  • Number of deaths = 69
John Hopkins Uni stats valid as of July 19, 2020

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..