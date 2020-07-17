Egyptian president meets Libya's tribal leaders

Egyptian president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has said his country will not be idle against threats to national security in Egypt and Arab nations.

Sisi said this Thursday during a meeting with tribal leaders from Libya’s eastern city of Benghazi in Cairo.

“Believe me, we are not thinking about how we will leave Libya if we enter it, and I am not saying that we will enter. We will not enter unless you ask me to, and I will leave when you order us to leave”, Sisi said.

We will not enter unless you ask me to, and I will leave when you order us to leave.

His comments comes just days after the eastern-based parliament, which is aligned with eastern commander, Khalifa Haftar, hinted of its support to an Egyptian military intervention in the country.

“In the name of the Libyan people, we say that we do not see the Egyptian army’s intervention in Libya — to protect it from Turkish intrusion and colonialism — as intrusive or as a will to obtain Libya’s wealth”, said Sheikh Al Tayeb Al-Sharif Kirallah, tribal leader from eastern Libya.

Since 2015, a power struggle has pitted the UN-backed, Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) against forces loyal to Haftar. Haftar is mainly supported by Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Russia, while Turkey backs the GNA.

AFP

Photo Credit: Egyptian Presidency via Facebook