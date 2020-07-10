Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Sudan govt to sign final peace deal with rebel groups

By Africanews

Sudan

Sudan’s transitional government and rebel groups negotiating in South Sudan’s capital, Juba, will sign a final peace deal in two weeks’ time.

The news emerged after a delegation of South Sudanese mediators returned from Sudan’s capital, Khartoum. The peace talks, had been stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The negotiations recently resumed via video conferencing between the government’s delegation in Khartoum and the rebel groups in Juba.

Tut Galwak, South Sudan’s presidential security adviser and chief mediator in the peace process, also went to Khartoum as he said some sticking points could not be discussed via video link.

Mr Tut said Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was to join the discussions on Thursday via video link from Khartoum – his first time to join the negotiations.

He added that once the security arrangements are finished after two weeks, President Salva Kiir will invite friends of Sudan to witness the signing in Juba.

The peace talks incorporate rebel groups operating in Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan regions which had been fighting the government of former President Omar al-Bashir before his overthrow in April 2019.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..