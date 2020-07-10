Africa COVID-19 stats: 541,924 cases; 12,462 deaths; 262,842 recoveries

There are now more than over 500,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: July 10 at 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 541,924

Active cases = 266,620

Recoveries = 262,842

Number of deaths = 12,462

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 17,808

Angola – 396

Benin – 1,285

Botswana – 314

Burkina Faso – 1,005

Burundi – 191

Cameroon – 14,916

Cape Verde – 1,552

Central African Republic – 4,200

Chad – 873

Comoros – 314

Congo-Brazzaville – 1,821

DR Congo – 7,846

Djibouti – 4,955

Egypt – 79,254

Equatorial Guinea – 3,071

Eritrea – 232

Eswatini – 1,213

Ethiopia – 6,973

Gabon – 5,871

(The) Gambia – 64

Ghana – 23,463

Guinea – 5,881

Guinea-Bissau – 1,790

Ivory Coast – 11,750

Kenya – 8,975

Lesotho – 134

Liberia – 957

Libya – 1,342

Madagascar – 3,782

Malawi – 1,984

Mali – 2,370

Mauritania – 5,126

Mauritius – 342

Morocco – 15,079

Mozambique – 1,092

Namibia – 615

Niger – 1,097

Nigeria- 30,748

Rwanda – 1,210

Sao Tome and Principe – 726

Senegal – 7,784

Seychelles – 94

Sierra Leone – 1,598

Somalia – 3,038

South Africa – 238,339

South Sudan – 2,021

Sudan – 10,158

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 704

Tunisia – 1,231

Uganda – 1,000

Zambia – 1,895

Zimbabwe – 926

