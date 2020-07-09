Nigeria's imported fuel more toxic than black market supply [Business Africa]

Business Africa
Fuel imported into Nigeria said to be extremely toxic and of lower quality than what is produced on the black market, with serious health consequences – the results of a laboratory analysis show.
That dirty fuel, as in many African countries, is of lower quality than those from illegal refineries in the Niger Delta.
This is the finding of the international resource monitoring group, Stakeholder Democracy Network; that oil stolen from rudimentary refineries is less polluting than the highly toxic diesel and gasoline that Europe exports to Nigeria.
Go to video
Nigeria hub: over 15,500 virus cases in June, eased lockdown etc.
Go to video
Nigeria's ruling APC risks disintegration - Buhari
Go to video
Ghana apologises to Nigeria for demolition at embassy
Go to video
World Bank approves $750 million loan for Nigeria's power sector
02:15
Pandemic takes a toll on Nigerian film industry [Grand Angle]