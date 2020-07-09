Welcome to Africanews

Nigeria's imported fuel more toxic than black market supply [Business Africa]

By Africanews

Business Africa

Fuel imported into Nigeria said to be extremely toxic and of lower quality than what is produced on the black market, with serious health consequences – the results of a laboratory analysis show.

That dirty fuel, as in many African countries, is of lower quality than those from illegal refineries in the Niger Delta.

This is the finding of the international resource monitoring group, Stakeholder Democracy Network; that oil stolen from rudimentary refineries is less polluting than the highly toxic diesel and gasoline that Europe exports to Nigeria.

