Africa COVID-19 stats: 522,643 cases; 12,233 deaths; 252,944 recoveries

There are now more than over 500,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

Major African stats: July 9 at 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 522,643

Active cases = 257,466

Recoveries = 252,944

Number of deaths = 12,233

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 17,348

Angola – 386

Benin – 1,199

Botswana – 314

Burkina Faso – 1,003

Burundi – 191

Cameroon – 14,916

Cape Verde – 1,542

Central African Republic – 4,109

Chad – 873

Comoros – 313

Congo-Brazzaville – 1,821

DR Congo – 7,432

Djibouti – 4,889

Egypt – 78,304

Equatorial Guinea – 3,071

Eritrea – 215

Eswatini – 1,038

Ethiopia – 6,774

Gabon – 5,871

(The) Gambia – 63

Ghana – 22,822

Guinea – 5,697

Guinea-Bissau – 1,790

Ivory Coast – 11,504

Kenya – 8,528

Lesotho – 91

Liberia – 926

Libya – 1,268

Madagascar – 3,573

Malawi – 1,864

Mali – 2,358

Mauritania – 5,087

Mauritius – 342

Morocco – 14,771

Mozambique – 1,071

Namibia – 593

Niger – 1,097

Nigeria- 30,249

Rwanda – 1,194

Sao Tome and Principe – 724

Senegal – 7,657

Seychelles – 91

Sierra Leone – 1,584

Somalia – 3,028

South Africa – 224,665

South Sudan – 2,021

Sudan – 10,084

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 695

Tunisia – 1,221

Uganda – 977

Zambia – 1,895

Zimbabwe – 885

