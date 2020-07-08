Zimbabwean president sacks health minister

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sacked his health minister, who has been charged with corruption over illegally awarding a $20 million contract for coronavirus testing equipment.

66 year old Obadiah Moyo, was arrested in June following an investigation by the country’s anti-corruption commission. He has been released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court on July 31.

Presidential chief secretary Misheck Sibanda confirmed that Moyo has been sacked from office for “conduct inappropriate for a government minister”.

The sacked-Moyo is accused of awarding a $20 million contract to Drax Consult SAGL, a Dubai-based company created just months ago, to supply personal protective equipment and COVID-19 test kits.

After Zimbabwe’s opposition condemned the deal, the government cancelled all contracts with the company, according to local media reports.

Moyo also faces charges in two other cases, which date back to last year for the supply of general medical equipment to public hospitals.

Agencies