Renewable energy: low-resource mobilization [Business Africa]

What is the status of renewable energy in Africa?

That is the question often asked as research studies continuously show that Africa has low energy potential, yet the International Renewable Energy Agency estimates the continent’s renewable energy capacity could reach 310 GW by 2030.

What are the solutions and above all what are the challenges for the continent in terms of renewable energies? We talk about this with Astria Fataki, founder of Energy Generation, a pan-African organization consulting with African leaders on energy development, health, and technological innovation.

She draws insight into the continent’s potential and what is delaying the continent.