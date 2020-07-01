Senegal lifts coronavirus restrictions; land, sea borders still closed

Senegal is easing some restrictions that had been imposed to aid curb the spread of the Covid 19 pandemic.

In a televised address, president Macky Sall said the country’s state of emergency and curfew which were imposed on March 23 will be lifted as of Tuesday 11pm local time.

The president further added that as of July 15, air borders will be reopened to the world and international flights will resume. Nevertheless, land and sea borders will remain closed. These restrictions are being eased to avert an economic fallout.

President Sall said of the country’s death stats: “The case fatality rate in Senegal is 1.5%, compared to an African average of 2.5% and a global average of 5.2%. Senegal has a recovery rate of 64.8%, compared to an African average of 48% and a global average of 50%.”

The West African nation has 6,793 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of June 30 with 108 deaths, 4,431 recoveries.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese government continues to take other precautions to stem the spread of the coronavirus. Face masks remain mandatory in public.