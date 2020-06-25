Burundi president swears in new Prime Minister

Burundi has sworn in Alain-Guillaume Bunyoni as prime minister following the ratification of his nomination.

Bunyoni took his oath on Wednesday before President Evariste Ndayishimiye and dignitaries in the parliament building.

Bunyoni becomes the first person to be named premier in 22 years. The post of the Prime Minister was recently reintroduced in the East African nation and one of the changes present under the new constitution.

Le Vice-président S.E Prosper Bazombanza et le Premier Ministre S.E CPG Alain Guillaume Bunyoni viennent de prêter serment devant le Président de la République S.E GeneralNeva et le Parlement du #Burundi. pic.twitter.com/al1R12GeO5 — Ntare Rushatsi House (NtareHouse) June 24, 2020

The one-time head of national police last held the portfolio of minister of public security. His appointment was backed by a big majority from the ruling party which also dominates the parliament. The opposition boycotted proceedings.

According to the country’s constitution, the prime minister is the head of government and the vice-president assists the president in the exercise of his duties.