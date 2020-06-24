Ex-Algerian prime minister jailed 12 years for corruption

An Algerian criminal court sentenced a former prime minister and energy minister to prison on corruption charges, in the latest crackdown on former officials in an OPEC nation struggling to allay youth discontent with the former regime.

Former Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia was sentenced to 12 years while ex-Energy Minister Youcef Yousf was sentenced to 3 years in prison, El Khabar news website reported Wednesday.

The verdict was the second against Ouyahia, who had already been sentenced to 15 years in another corruption case in December.

The court also handed down a 20-year prison term to Ouyahia’s former Industry and Mining Minister Abdeslam Bouchouareb while businessman Mourad Oulmi received a 10-year sentence.

All the charges were connected to corruption, money laundering and abuse of power.

