Fans of Kenyan musician prevent burial under 'swift' COVID-19 rules

Hundreds of Kenyans defied tear gas and riot police last Friday (June 12) to prevent the swift burial of popular musician Abenny Jachiga in the western city of Kisumu.

Rules imposed for suspected cases of COVID-19 require bodies to be buried within 48-hours of death with only five relatives in attendance.

Fans carried off his body, demanding that he should be accorded a decent send-off ceremony befitting his status in the society.

Benard Omondi, a fellow musician was among the protesters: “Ben died yesterday, Ben died last night at three am so Ben can’t be buried now, how? Even if it was a corona case, the corona test must take seventy-two hours.”

A probe has been launched into the passing of Abenny Jachiga whose real name is Benard Onyango Ogutu. The family says they are not satisfied with the circumstances leading to his death.

George Oningu, a brother-in-law of the deceased reiterated calls for a thorough medical probe: “ If Abbeny had the coronavirus, we would request the government to do whatever they are doing. We dont know if he has that.

See this crowd we have here today. We are requesting so that we can plan and manage that Covid situation so that when these fans can come for the burial and we are in a position to manage this properly.”

The family of the singer known for his provocative Ohangla love songs, is now waiting on a later burial date.