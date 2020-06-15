2010 World Cup: What remains of the legacy ten years on?

June 2010 – June 2020 is exactly ten years when the first World Cup on African soil was hosted. The continent and South Africans remember it vividly. Ten years later, what remains of this historic world event?

Ten years ago, Africa hosted the first World Cup on its soil. It was in 2010, in South Africa. It was a historic event that was marked not only by the deafening noise of the Vuvuzelas but above all by its success. Ten years on, the South Africans are revisiting history and painting a not-so-glorious picture. South African journalist Tshepang Mailwane shares his memories and talks about the legacy of this great global event that Africa boasted about.

What is CAF up to? Some people may have wondered about that when they think about the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. All we know is that the continental football body still wants to organise it in January. At least that is what its Secretary General Abdel Bah said in an interview with Cameroon’s Radio Sport Info. However, the global health crisis offers no guarantees. Organizing the African Cup of Nations in January seems unimaginable.

After a three-month hiatus, the Premier League resumes on Wednesday. Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah will have a chance to complete Liverpool’s long march to the title. Meanwhile in Italy, we’ll have two Africans in the Cop Italia final. Senegal’s Kalidou Koulibaly and Algeria’s Faouzi Ghoulam, as well as the return of the Spanish La Liga, are the latest news from Europe.