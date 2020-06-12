Morocco trams adorn mask to encourage use

Morocco
The tram company in Rabat, Morocco has devised a genius way to encourage the wearing of face masks in the North African nation.
The trams of Rabat are adorned with masks. The idea is to encourage and remind passengers that the wearing of masks remains mandatory.
“This is a world first in the sense that all our trains are wearing a mask, since in Morocco it is compulsory to wear a mask when you are outside. So as we are part of urban transports, it is quite normal that we act in this way to encourage and mostly ask people to put on the mask.
“ said Tram Rabat manager, Alae El-Ouardighi,
Locals welcome the initiative.
“How perfect, it’s a good idea to make people aware of the importance of wearing a mask. So I find the idea quite unusual, funny and interesting”, Michel Tarik, a student said.
The decision by the Rabat Tramway comes after the extension of the state of emergency by the Moroccan government until 10 July. The wearing of masks has also been made compulsory in public places to stop spread of COVID-19.
AFP
Go to video
Coronavirus in Africa: 216,775 cases; 5,852 deaths; 98,686 recoveries
Go to video
COVID-19: WHO warns of virus acceleration in Africa
Go to video
Nigeria coronavirus: 13,873; Ekiti enforcing bans, Cross River PPE project
01:27
Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 200,000 mark; 5,500+ deaths
Go to video
Ghana coronavirus: Cases pass 10,000 mark; FDA to vet rapid test kits
Go to video
Kenya coronavirus: 3,094 cases; recoveries pass 1,000 mark