Morocco trams adorn mask to encourage use

The tram company in Rabat, Morocco has devised a genius way to encourage the wearing of face masks in the North African nation.

The trams of Rabat are adorned with masks. The idea is to encourage and remind passengers that the wearing of masks remains mandatory.

“This is a world first in the sense that all our trains are wearing a mask, since in Morocco it is compulsory to wear a mask when you are outside. So as we are part of urban transports, it is quite normal that we act in this way to encourage and mostly ask people to put on the mask.

“ said Tram Rabat manager, Alae El-Ouardighi,

Locals welcome the initiative.

“How perfect, it’s a good idea to make people aware of the importance of wearing a mask. So I find the idea quite unusual, funny and interesting”, Michel Tarik, a student said.

The decision by the Rabat Tramway comes after the extension of the state of emergency by the Moroccan government until 10 July. The wearing of masks has also been made compulsory in public places to stop spread of COVID-19.

AFP