Burundi cabinet wants court to declare presidency vacant

Burundi
Burundi will seek constitutional interpretation on how to proceed over the power vacuum created by the death of president Pierre Nkurunziza on June 8.
The First Vice-President, Gaston Sindimwo, today (June 11) chaired an extraordinary Council of Ministers – cabinet – meeting which agreed to refer the issue to the apex court.
Cabinet wants the court “to declare the vacancy of the post of President of the Republic following the death of Pierre Nkurunziza,” a tweet by the VP’s office said.
The vacancy will pave the way for the appointment of a replacement for the former president. Nkurunziza was due to handover power to Evariste Ndayishimiye who won May 2020 elections.
Reports after the demise of Nkurunziza suggested that the Head of National Assembly, Pascal Nyabenda, was expected to play the acting role till the investiture of Ndayishimiye.
Incidentally in the issuance of condolences to the government, Chad for instance addressed its official message to Vice-President Simdimwo whiles the Botswana president addressed his message to Pascal Nyabenda referring to him as President of National Assembly and Acting President of Burundi.
#Burundi Le Premier Vice-Président de la République, S.E.— Burundi |Première VP (@Burundi1VP) June 11, 2020
Sindimwo_Gpréside le Conseil des Ministres qui se met d'accord sur la saisine à adresser à la Cour Constitutionnelle pour constater la vacance du poste de Président de la République suite au décès de S.E. pnkurunziza. pic.twitter.com/hchHS3DZZu
Go to video
Gabon former PM Emmanuel Issoze-Ngondet dead
01:57
Pierre Nkurunziza: Burundi rebel leader turned controversial president
01:04
Burundians react to death of president Nkurunziza
01:38
Burundi president Pierre Nkurunziza dies of heart attack - govt
Go to video
Botswana coronavirus: final 'day of prayer' amid health protocol campaign
Go to video
SSPDF Army Officer Lual, and suspect in Juba Shooting dies