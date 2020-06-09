Coronavirus in Africa: 196,368 cases; 5,364 deaths; 86,111 recoveries

There are now more than over 190,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

SUGGESTED

READING

COVID

Major African stats: June 9 at 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 196,368

Number of deaths = 5,364

Recoveries = 86,111

Active cases = 104,893

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 10,255

Angola – 92

Benin – 288

Botswana – 42

Burkina Faso – 890

Burundi – 83

Cameroon – 8,060

Cape Verde – 567

Central African Republic – 1,850

Chad – 839

Comoros – 141

Congo-Brazzaville – 683

DR Congo – 4,106

Djibouti – 4,278

Egypt – 35,444

Equatorial Guinea – 1,306

Eritrea – 40

Eswatini – 340

Ethiopia – 2,156

Gabon – 3,101

(The) Gambia – 28

Ghana – 9,910

Guinea – 4,216

Guinea-Bissau – 1,389

Ivory Coast – 3,881

Kenya – 2,872

Lesotho – 4

Liberia – 370

Libya – 332

Madagascar – 1,094

Malawi – 443

Mali – 1,547

Mauritania – 1,104

Mauritius – 337

Morocco – 8,302

Mozambique – 433

Namibia – 31

Niger – 973

Nigeria- 12,801

Rwanda – 451

Sao Tome and Principe – 513

Senegal – 4,427

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 1,001

Somalia – 2,368

South Africa – 50,879

South Sudan – 1,604

Sudan – 6,242

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 497

Tunisia – 1,087

Uganda – 646

Zambia – 1,200

Zimbabwe – 287

SUGGESTED

READING