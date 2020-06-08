Malawi's president appoints new election boss

Malawi’s President Peter Mutharika has appointed a new electoral commission chairperson ahead of a presidential re-run.

The country’s Constitutional Court in February ordered a fresh presidential election be held within 150 days after annulling last year’s re-election of President Mutharika – a ruling upheld by the Supreme Court.

The former commission chairperson Jane Ansah resigned amid criticism by the opposition on how she managed the disputed election.

President Mutharika on Sunday appointed Justice Chifundo Kachale to head the electoral commission.

He also appointed new commissioners, namely Arthur Nanthuru, Steve Duwa, Jean Mathanga, Linda Kunje, Anthony Mukumbwa and Olivia Liwewe.

Malawian MPs are due to meet to decide on the exact date for the election – one of the proposed dates is 23 June.

The new chairperson is expected by voters to deliver a credible presidential election devoid of irregularities as ordered by the courts.

Agencies