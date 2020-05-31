145 Malawians deported from South Africa quarantined

145 Malawians deported from South Africa for lack of resident permits, arrived at Lilonge’s Kamuzu International Airport on Friday, May 29. They were received by the Presidential Task-force on COVID-19

Shortly after disembarking, all returnees were transported to quarantine centres as part of virus spread and containment measures being implemented.

Dan Namarika, Ministry of Health Principal Secretary said: “From here they will be going to one of the sites that we have set for them to rest but we will also be taking their samples for coronavirus. Once those results are processed they will get the results before they are sent to their homes.”

The Ministry of Disaster Management and Public Events said they would be provided blankets and food during quarantine, but the deportees blame the government for their situation.

Amidu Phiri, one such deportee explained the conditions that forced him to migrate to South Africa: “Our country is poor. It’s failing to create job opportunities for us to work in shops and be happy. That is why we go abroad to look for jobs.”

The country is expecting to receive 600 Malawians from South Africa who are reportedly stranded following the COVID-19 pandemic.