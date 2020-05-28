Coronavirus in Africa: 124,733 cases; 3,700 deaths; 51,059 recoveries

There are now more than over 100,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. As of May 13, every African country had recorded an infection, the last being Lesotho.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data.

SUGGESTED

READING

COVID

Major African stats: May 27 at 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 124,733

Number of deaths = 3,700

Recoveries = 51,059

Active cases = 69,974

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 8,857

Angola – 71

Benin – 210

Botswana – 35

Burkina Faso – 845

Burundi – 42

Cameroon – 5,436

Cape Verde – 390

Central African Republic – 702

Chad – 715

Comoros – 87

Congo-Brazzaville – 571

DR Congo – 2,546

Djibouti – 2,697

Egypt – 19,666

Equatorial Guinea – 1,043

Eritrea – 39

Eswatini – 272

Ethiopia – 731

Gabon – 2,319

(The) Gambia – 25

Ghana – 7,303

Guinea – 3,275

Guinea-Bissau – 1,195

Ivory Coast – 2,556

Kenya – 1,471

Lesotho – 2

Liberia – 266

Libya – 99

Madagascar – 612

Malawi – 101

Mali – 1,166

Mauritania – 292

Mauritius – 334

Morocco – 7,601

Mozambique – 227

Namibia – 22

Niger – 952

Nigeria – 8,733

Rwanda – 346

Sao Tome and Principe – 443

Senegal – 3,523

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 782

Somalia – 1,731

South Africa – 25,937

South Sudan – 994

Sudan – 4,346

Tanzania – 509

Togo – 395

Tunisia – 1,051

Uganda – 281

Zambia – 1,057

Zimbabwe – 132

SUGGESTED

READING