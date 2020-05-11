Coronavirus: Africa's most impacted as South Africa hits 10,000 cases

Only Lesotho is yet to record a case of coronavirus as of May 11. 53 African countries have officially recorded cases. The death toll is past 2,000, recoveries are also past 23,000 with confirmed cases past the 60,000 mark.

“Comoros recorded index case on April 30”: to become the 53rd infected nation after the 52nd, Sao Tome and Principe in Central Africa officially recorded cases on April 6. Becoming the 52nd African country and the final in Central Africa.

Major African stats: May 11 at 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 63,293

Number of deaths = 2,290

Recoveries = 21,837

Infected countries = 53

Virus-free country = 1 (Lesotho)

Most impacted nations per region (as of May 11):

The basic records are referenced from the John Hopkins hospital LIVE portal, we also corroborate figures with African Union’s Africa Centers for Disease Control, Africa CDC whiles prioritizing tallies from trusted national sources.

Southern Africa = South Africa; 10,015 cases, 194 deaths, 4,173 recoveries

East Africa = Djibouti; 1,210 cases, 3 deaths, 847 recoveries

West Africa = Nigeria; 4,399 cases, 9 deaths, 120 recoveries

Central Africa = Cameroon; 2,579 cases, 114 deaths, 1,465 recoveries

North Africa = Egypt; 9,400 cases, 525 deaths, 2,075 recoveries

The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs.

Experts are currently advocation mass testing as cases of local transmission grow in a number of countries. Most countries are lifting lockdowns, but curfews and ban on gatherings remain in place to combat spread and improve containment of confirmed cases.

Only virus-free country = Lesotho