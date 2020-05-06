Malawi opposition presents candidate for July 2 poll rerun

Malawi’s main opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday presented his candidacy for the presidential election rerun.

The election will be held on July 2 despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The opposition challenged results of the May 2019 polls which saw the re-election of President Peter Mutharika with 38.5% of votes.

The Constitutional Court annulled the results in February 2020 and ordered a rerun Mutharika has appealed this decision and the court is due to rule soon.

9 candidates are expected to participate in the July ballot. The outgoing president must formalize his candidacy on Thursday for this poll.

Malawi has registered 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths and 9 recoveries as at Wednesday May 6.

