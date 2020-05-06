Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Malawi opposition presents candidate for July 2 poll rerun

Malawi opposition presents candidate for July 2 poll rerun
By Africanews

Malawi

Malawi’s main opposition leader Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday presented his candidacy for the presidential election rerun.

The election will be held on July 2 despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The opposition challenged results of the May 2019 polls which saw the re-election of President Peter Mutharika with 38.5% of votes.

The Constitutional Court annulled the results in February 2020 and ordered a rerun Mutharika has appealed this decision and the court is due to rule soon.

9 candidates are expected to participate in the July ballot. The outgoing president must formalize his candidacy on Thursday for this poll.

Malawi has registered 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 3 deaths and 9 recoveries as at Wednesday May 6.

AFP

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..