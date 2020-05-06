Coronavirus in Africa: 49,155 cases; 1,911 deaths; 16,322 recoveries

There are now more than over 42,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. The whole of Africa has rising cases with Lesotho the country holding out as of May 1.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data. The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.

Major African stats: May 6 at 8:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 49,155

Number of deaths = 1,911

Recoveries = 16,322

Infected countries = 53

Virus-free countries = 1 (Lesotho)

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 4,838

Angola – 36

Benin – 96

Botswana – 23

Burkina Faso – 688

Burundi – 15

Cameroon – 2,104

Cape Verde – 186

Central African Republic – 85

Chad – 170

Comoros – 1

Congo-Brazzaville – 236

DR Congo – 797

Djibouti – 1,120

Egypt – 7,201

Equatorial Guinea – 315

Eritrea – 39

Eswatini – 119

Ethiopia – 145

Gabon – 397

(The) Gambia – 17

Ghana – 2,719

Guinea – 1,811

Guinea-Bissau – 475

Ivory Coast – 1,464

Kenya – 535

Lesotho – 0

Liberia – 170

Libya – 63

Madagascar – 151

Malawi – 41

Mali – 612

Mauritania – 8

Mauritius – 332

Morocco – 5,219

Mozambique – 81

Namibia – 16

Niger – 763

Nigeria- 2,950

Rwanda – 261

Sao Tome and Principe – 174

Senegal – 1,329

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 199

Somalia – 835

South Africa – 7,572

South Sudan – 52

Sudan – 778

Tanzania – 480

Togo – 126

Tunisia – 1,022

Uganda – 98

Zambia – 139

Zimbabwe – 34

