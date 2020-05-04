IFF election: Jacques Anouma eases tensions

As the race to the Ivorian Football Federation presidency heats up, the association’s former president has stepped up to try and ease tensions

In a special message, Jacques Anouma the former head of the federal body FIF drew everyone’s attention to the need for peaceful elections.

He reminded people that sport in general and football in particular rests on the noble value of fair play.

And In Guinea, the Pro League season comes to an end. A decision that could have an impact on the African campaign of Horoya AC, which is due to play in the semi-final of the CAF Cup of Nations. The team’s coach, Lamine Ndiaye, gave more details.