IFF election: Jacques Anouma eases tensions

By Africanews

Football Planet

As the race to the Ivorian Football Federation presidency heats up, the association’s former president has stepped up to try and ease tensions

In a special message, Jacques Anouma the former head of the federal body FIF drew everyone’s attention to the need for peaceful elections.

He reminded people that sport in general and football in particular rests on the noble value of fair play.

And In Guinea, the Pro League season comes to an end. A decision that could have an impact on the African campaign of Horoya AC, which is due to play in the semi-final of the CAF Cup of Nations. The team’s coach, Lamine Ndiaye, gave more details.

Football Planet

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

Football Planet

