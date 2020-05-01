Coronavirus in Africa: 38,825 cases; 1,634 deaths; 12,543 recoveries

There are now more than over 27,600 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. The whole of Africa has rising cases with Lesotho the country holding out as of May 1.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data. The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.

Major African stats: May 1 at 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 38,825

Number of deaths = 1,634

Recoveries = 12,543

Infected countries = 51

Virus-free countries = 1 (Lesotho)

Countries in alphabetical order

Current figure vs. April 24 figure – a six-day span

Algeria – 4,006 from 3,007

Angola – 27 from 25

Benin – 64 form 54

Botswana – 23 from 22

Burkina Faso – 645 from 616

Burundi – 11 (unchanged)

Cameroon – 1,832 from 1,334

Cape Verde – 121 from 82

Central African Republic – 50 from 16

Chad – 73 from 33

Comoros – 1 from 0

Congo-Brazzaville – 220 from 186

DR Congo – 572 from 394

Djibouti – 1,089 from 986

Egypt – 5,537 from 3,891

Equatorial Guinea – 315 from 84

Eritrea – 39 (unchanged)

Eswatini – 100 from 31

Ethiopia – 131 from 116

Gabon – 276 from 167

(The) Gambia – 11 from 10

Ghana – 2,074 from 1,154

Guinea – 1,495 from 862

Guinea-Bissau – 205 from 50

Ivory Coast – 1,275 from 1,004

Kenya – 396 from 330

Lesotho – 0

Liberia – 141 from 101

Libya – 61 from 60

Madagascar – 128 from 121

Malawi – 37 from 33

Mali – 490 from 309

Mauritania – 8 from 7

Mauritius – 332 from 331

Morocco – 4,423 from 3,568

Mozambique – 76 from 46

Namibia – 16 (unchanged)

Niger – 719 from 671

Nigeria- 1,932 from 981

Rwanda – 243 from 154

Sao Tome and Principe – 14 from 4

Senegal – 933 from 479

Seychelles – 11 (unchanged)

Sierra Leone – 124 from 64

Somalia – 601 from 328

South Africa – 5,647 from 3,953

South Sudan – 35 from 5

Sudan – 442 from 174

Tanzania – 480 from 284

Togo – 116 from 88

Tunisia – 994 from 918

Uganda – 83 from 74

Zambia – 106 from 76

Zimbabwe – 40 from 29

