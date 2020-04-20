Lesotho deploys military to combat security threats, COVID-19 lockdown

Military vehicles and soldiers were deployed onto the streets of Maseru after embattled prime minister Thomas Thabane moved to deal with security threats.

The PM who is accused of murdering his estranged wife, announced that he was deploying troops onto the streets of the capital to “restore order.” Thabane says unidentified security forces are seeking to undermine democracy.

He said the army would also help to enforce a 24-day lockdown against coronavirus in the country, which has not registered a single case so far.

Thabane is under pressure to resign after police said they suspected him of involvement in the murder of his wife in 2017, a case that has plunged the country into political turmoil.

The deployment comes a day after the Constitutional Court overturned his decision to suspend parliament for three months.

In March, Thabane imposed a three-month suspension of parliament shortly after the National Assembly passed a bill prohibiting him from calling new elections if he loses a no-confidence vote hanging over his head.

AGENCIES