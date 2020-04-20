Coronavirus: Africa's most impacted, cases hit 22,300+, SA retakes top spot

There are two African countries that have not recorded a case of coronavirus as of April 11. 52 countries have officially recorded cases. The death toll is past nearing 900 whiles recoveries are also past 3,000. Cases have also passed the 16,000 mark.

The only region with virus-free countries being southern Africa where Comoros and Lesotho have yet to confirm cases. Sao Tome and Principe in Central Africa officially recorded cases on April 6. Becoming the 52nd African country and the final in Central Africa.

Major African stats as of April 20 as of 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 22,313

Number of deaths = 1,124

Recoveries = 5,492

Infected countries = 52

Virus-free countries = 2 (Lesotho, Comoros)

Most impacted nations per region (as of April 17):

The basic records are referenced from the African Union’s Africa Center for Disease Control, Africa CDC and the John Hopkins hospital LIVE portal, we also prioritize tallies from trusted national sources.

Southern Africa = South Africa; 3,158 cases, 54 deaths, 903 recoveries

East Africa = Djibouti; 846 cases, 2 deaths, 102 recoveries

West Africa = Ghana; 1,042 cases, 9 deaths, 99 recoveries

Central Africa = Cameroon; 1,017 cases, 42 deaths, 305 recoveries

North Africa = Egypt; 3,144 cases, 239 deaths, 732 recoveries

Ghana crosses 1,000 mark to become West Africa’s most impacted as of April 19

South Africa retakes Africa’s most impacted from Egypt as of April 20

Egypyt overtakes South Africa as Africa’s most impacted with 2,673 against South Africa’s 2,605 as of April 17

Djibouti topples Mauritius as East Africa’s most impacted as of April 14

Ivory Coast topples Burkina Faso as West Africa’s most impacted as of April 14

As of April 10, Egypt retakes spot as North Africa’s most impacted

As of April 2; Algeria toppled Egypt to become the most impacted North African country

South Sudan confirmed index case on April 5, becoming 51st country to record an infection

Sao Tome and Principe confirmed index cases on April 6, becoming 52nd country to record an infection

The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs.

Experts are currently advocation mass testing as cases of local transmission grow in a number of countries. Most countries are enforcing lockdowns, curfews to combat spread and improve containment of confirmed cases.

The virus-free duo are:

1. Lesotho

2. Comoros