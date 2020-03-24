Rwanda enforcing coronavirus lockdown

Rwanda became one of the first countries in sub-Saharan Africa to impose a lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic. The East African country is the most impacted in the region with 17 confirmed cases.

With the shutdown, authorities are imposing some of the strictest coronavirus measures in Africa where infections are rising fast with fear that hospitals are ill-equipped to cope.

The country banned all “unnecessary movements,” public gatherings, schools, churches, mosques, bars and airports. This exercise excludes groceries, retail shops, hospitals and other businesses that are deemed vital to the economy.

Aysha Uwase, a shopkeeper who is still operating explains why she is at work: “My shop is going to stay open because I’m dealing with things related to sanitary that can help people in their lives.

“Even that we can prevent. Since this virus has come to our country, so I think that’s why our shops are going to be open.”

Rwanda is closing its borders completely, except for goods and cargo and returning citizens. Rwanda’s Health Ministry Friday reported six new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total confirmed cases to 17