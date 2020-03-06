Ivorians react to Ouattara's exit

Ivorian youth have reacted to news that President Alassane Ouattara will not run for a third term in the October 2020 presidential election.

The announcement was well received by legislators and the youth in the West African nation. Some see the move as good decision.

“I think it’s a good decision, the president is wise, he thought a lot before making this decision. You know, in Africa, very often when we talk about a third term, it leads to unrest. So the president has thought about it, he also has his advisers, so appearing before the nation today and making his point, I think he knows what he has done”, Jean-Luc Kouassi Koffi, a student said.

It's a good idea and it's a good initiative on his part because he's really done a lot for Ivory Coast.

Oumar Diabaté, thinks ‘‘it’s a good idea and it’s a good initiative on his part because he’s really done a lot for Ivory Coast, he’s built roads and everything. We all know that and I think it’s time for him to make way for the new generation.”

The October presidential election will be a major challenge for the West African nation. The country’s 2010 elections ended in violence between political rivals that left 3,000 people dead.

AFP