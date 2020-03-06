Ghana marks 63 years of independence [The Morning Call]

Ghana today marks 63 years of independence. The west African nation was the first on the continent to gain independence. And in the days leading to this year’s anniversary, the government says it is committed to building a sustainable future, which they believe can be achieved by fostering entrepreneurship particularly by focusing on young people.

In what is an important year of election, Ghana the government says needs to start focusing on succession and empowering young leaders to take up the legacy of Kwame Nkrumah.