Sudan will surrender Bashir to ICC for war crimes - Transitional Council

Sudan
Barely a year after his overthrow, Sudan’s former president Omar al-Bashir will be hauled to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague to face war crimes charges.
A spokesperson for the country’s civilian – military transitional council disclosed the latest decision which means Bashir, currently under house arrest and facing corruption charges will have other issues to concern himself with.
Bashir before his overthrow had repeatedly dismissed the ICC’s arrest warrant which said be was wanted for war crimes and crimes against humanity.
Inside ICC’s arrest warrant for Bashir
The ICC has wanted the former president since 2009 but all measures through some state parties to arrest Bashir proved futile. South Africa and Jordan for instance refused to arrest Bashir despite ICC orders.
Bashir’s crimes are over incidents recorded in the country’s western Darfur region where conflict broke out in 2003.
The accusations include:
Genocide
- Killing members of the Fur, Masalit and Zaghawa ethnic groups
- Causing these groups serious bodily or mental harm
- Inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about these groups’ physical destruction
Crimes against humanity
- Murder
- Extermination
- Forcible transfer
- Rape
- Torture
- War crimes
Attacks on civilians in Darfur through pillaging towns and villages
