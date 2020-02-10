Oscar 2020: African-American singer Janelle Monae opens show

African-American singer Janelle Monae opened the 92nd Academy Awards with a performance in Los Angeles, United States Sunday.

Her appearance was viewed as a statement about the lack of women nominated in the directing category, and her personal pride.

“Les Misérables” was nominated for Best International Film, but did not win. Its director was proud to be at Films biggest event.

“For me, this film is a film that is important, that must exist and be seen. Thanks to the Oscars, the Cannes Film Festival and Thierry Fremaux. I use this opportunity to celebrate it. The film has been seen and sold all over the world. It shows a universal message that speaks to an enormous number of people, and more importantly, people hear that message and if we can move the lines, all the better”, Ladj Ly said.

South Korea’s ‘‘Parasite’‘ film won for best international feature film, best director and best picture.

Joaquin Phoenix was adjudged the best male actor for his role in Joker, while the best female actor went to Renée Zellweger for her role in Judy. Brad Pitt won his first Oscar as best male supporting actor in ‘‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Laura Dern won best female supporting actress for her role in the Marriage Story.

Rapper Eminem made a surprise appearance and performed “Lose Yourself,” a best original song winner in 2003 from the soundtrack to “8 Mile.”

The appearance was a big deal for the awards show after Eminem didn’t perform as a nominee in 2003.

Later, Cynthia Erivo who was nominated in the best actress category performed the song “Stand Up” from the movie “Harriet.”

AP