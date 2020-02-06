Did the Victoria Falls run dry? [Travel]

Last October, Zambian President Edgar Lungu suggested in a tweet that one of the natural wonders of the world, the Victoria Falls, had dried up due to the effects of global warming.

However, the impact of global warming on the falls remains uncertain, according to a study by Zambia’s Department of Meteorology based on 40 years of data.

In any case, this story has been the subject of much discussion on the Zimbabwean side. Local people and guides alike have paid for the information. Several tourists have cancelled reservations.

So in order to silence these rumours, official bodies, including the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority and the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority, have denied the rumours by launching a social networking campaign, supported by the hashtag #VicFallsisnotdry.

Chancela Gnignui tells us more in this travel segment.