Christ Kibeloh: From football to writing

The Morning Call
A bad injury forced Christ Kibeloh to quit his career as a footballer. At 21, Kibeloh was already featuring for the Congolese national team. But a long term injury ended all that.
Feeling dejected and confused, Kibeloh turned to writing. His first novel, ‘Rayane l’orphelin’ won him the Young Author Prize in 2017 by the Arcachon Basin Academy.
Cedric Sehossolo interviews Kibeloh on this Culture segment.
