Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Christ Kibeloh: From football to writing

with SEHOSSOLO

The Morning Call

A bad injury forced Christ Kibeloh to quit his career as a footballer. At 21, Kibeloh was already featuring for the Congolese national team. But a long term injury ended all that.

Feeling dejected and confused, Kibeloh turned to writing. His first novel, ‘Rayane l’orphelin’ won him the Young Author Prize in 2017 by the Arcachon Basin Academy.

Cedric Sehossolo interviews Kibeloh on this Culture segment.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..